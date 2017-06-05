 

Watch: Kohli fires late in Champions Trophy innings with monster sixes as India steamroll Pakistan

Source:

Associated Press

India thrashed rival Pakistan by 124 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method overnight to go top of Group B in the Champions Trophy.

The Indian captain was at his usual best as scored 81 runs not out in the rain-affected 124-run win.
Source: SKY

Allrounder Hardik Pandya smashed three sixes at the start of his team's last over as India let rip to reach 319-3 from 48 overs after being put into bat at a rain-hit Edgbaston, which had almost 25,000 spectators.

In reply, Pakistan finished on 164 all out in 33.4 overs — opener Azhar Ali's 50 off 65 balls and Mohammad Hafeez's 33 off 43 providing the only resistance — and rarely looked in the game.

Pakistan's target at the start of its innings was 324 runs in 48 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method, but this became 289 in 41 after play was again interrupted by rain.

Aware of tougher opposition ahead, such as top-ranked South Africa in the same group, India captain Virat Kohli praised his batsmen but wasn't totally happy.

"I would say 9 out of 10. In the field we were still a 6 today," Kohli said. "We need to tighten our fielding to compete hard against the best teams."

