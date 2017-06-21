 

Watch: Kiwi young gun Hannah Rowe takes sensational caught-and-bowled as White Ferns dismantle India

Source:

NZN

New Zealand have made short work of India in their second of three warm-up matches ahead of the women's cricket World Cup.

Rowe claimed four catches and two wickets as the NZ side destroyed India in the World Cup warm-up – but this combination of both was just too good.
Source: White Ferns / Facebook

The White Ferns won by seven wickets at the County Ground in Derby, having dismissed the Indians for 130 in 45.1 overs yesterday.

It took just 26.3 overs for the New Zealanders to reach 133-3, with Rachel Priest (52) and captain Suzie Bates (30) ensuring their would be no hiccups in a 72-run opening stand.

All seven of New Zealand's bowlers claimed a wicket, with seamer Anna Peterson (2-14 off six overs) recording the best figures.

20-year-old pace bowler Hannah Rowe also had a strong performance, taking two wickets and four catches throughout the match.

New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Saturday.

Three days before that, they face a final warm-up against England in Derby.

Their first warm-up match was a 46-run loss to defending champions Australia in Southampton last week.

Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

The Team New Zealand helmsman insists that everything is in order for his crew.

'The writing's on the wall for this America's Cup' - Team NZ's bold boat features are too much for Oracle, says sailing expert

Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

Watch: Kiwi young gun Hannah Rowe takes sensational caught-and-bowled as White Ferns dismantle India

The NZ hooker scored three tries against England in his side's 64-17 Rugby Championship final.

Video: 'Hopefully one day I'll be in the ABs' - Baby Blacks hat-trick hero Asafo Aumua after sensational campaign


The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

In a Facebook poll by TVNZ's Breakfast 92 % of respondents want the National MP gone.


 
