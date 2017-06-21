Watch: Kiwi young gun Hannah Rowe takes sensational caught-and-bowled as White Ferns dismantle India

New Zealand have made short work of India in their second of three warm-up matches ahead of the women's cricket World Cup.

The White Ferns won by seven wickets at the County Ground in Derby, having dismissed the Indians for 130 in 45.1 overs yesterday.

It took just 26.3 overs for the New Zealanders to reach 133-3, with Rachel Priest (52) and captain Suzie Bates (30) ensuring their would be no hiccups in a 72-run opening stand.

All seven of New Zealand's bowlers claimed a wicket, with seamer Anna Peterson (2-14 off six overs) recording the best figures.

20-year-old pace bowler Hannah Rowe also had a strong performance, taking two wickets and four catches throughout the match.

New Zealand open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Saturday.

Three days before that, they face a final warm-up against England in Derby.