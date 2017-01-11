Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

Source:SKY
New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi impressed on debut after taking 2/25 off four overs during his first match with the Adelaide Strikers.
Sodhi claimed the wickets of Peter Handscomb and David Hussey in his Big Bash League debut as well as a clean runout on English batsman, Kevin Pietersen.
The Strikers earlier made 8-152 after being sent in to bat, with Ben Dunk top- scoring with 35 off 25 balls.
Dunk, the BBL's second-best run-scorer this season, hit five fours before David Hussey took a brilliant catch at full stretch off Liam Bowe's bowling.
Sodhi's impressive efforts weren't enough though as the Melbourne Stars clawed back into the contest and eventually won the game with three balls and two wickets to spare.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport