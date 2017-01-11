Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi impressed on debut after taking 2/25 off four overs during his first match with the Adelaide Strikers.

Sodhi claimed the wickets of Peter Handscomb and David Hussey in his Big Bash League debut as well as a clean runout on English batsman, Kevin Pietersen.

The Strikers earlier made 8-152 after being sent in to bat, with Ben Dunk top- scoring with 35 off 25 balls.

Dunk, the BBL's second-best run-scorer this season, hit five fours before David Hussey took a brilliant catch at full stretch off Liam Bowe's bowling.