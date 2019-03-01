TODAY |

Watch as Kiwi cricketer dismissed in utterly bizarre fashion

Kiwi batter Katie Perkins thought she'd played a superb shot against the Australia Governor-General's XI in yesterday's limited-overs match until a freakish incident at the other end sent her packing.

Perkins was forced to leave the crease late in the White Ferns' innings in Canberra after she attempted to drive a Heather Graham delivery down the pitch.

Perkins hit the ball well enough but perhaps too straight with the ball rocketing towards teammate Katey Martin. Martin had no time to react and the ball ended up hitting the shoulder of her bat, knocking it out of her hands as the Kookaburra floated up in the air next to Graham.

Sure enough, the Aussie bowler took the easy catch as Perkins was gone for one of the strangest dismissals seen in the game.

"This looks like it could be an absolute miracle," Fox Cricket commentator and former Aussie cricketer Mel Jones said.

"Have you ever seen anything like this?"

Aussie great Brendon Julian was equally stunned: "Is that out? It looked out? I think that's out".

The White Ferns didn't let the bizarre moment affect them though as they went on to score 323/7 in their 50 overs.

The Australia Governor-General's XI fell well short in their chase, all out for 157 in the 39th over to give the Kiwis the first win of their Australian tour.

It may have been recorded as a basic caught-and-bowled, but Katie Perkins' wicket was anything but.
