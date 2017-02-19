 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


Watch: Kiwi bowler Anna Peterson snares hat-trick to lead NZ women to thrilling victory over Australia

share

Source:

SKY

New Zealand spinner Anna Peterson took only the sixth hat-trick in women's T20 internationals to spearhead a nine-run, rain-affected win over Australia.

After a half-hour rain delay during their innings, Australia needed 35 from five overs to win and were never in the hunt.

Peterson bowled the last over - her first of the match - and the first three deliveries were wickets.

The Aussies needed 11 off the final over, but didn't reckon on Peterson turning destroyer.
Source: SKY

She is the first New Zealander to take a women's T20 hat-trick.

Needing 70 to win under the Duckworth-Lewis system, Australia finished on 9-61 from 13 overs in reply to New Zealand's 9-101 from their 20 overs.

The White Ferns levelled the series at one game apiece ahead of Wednesday's decider in Adelaide.

Rain stopped play by 30 minutes during the Australian innings.

The home side were already in trouble when the rain arriaved at 3-35 off eight overs, four behind their par score..

Australia needed 11 off the last over and Peterson's three wickets were brought about by the batters attempting big hits.

There was also a run out off the last ball of the match.

Peterson took 3-2 in her one over and Elyse Villani top-scored with 19.

Earlier, off-spinner Molly Strano produced the best performance by an Australian bowler in women's T20 internationals, taking 5-10.

Strano was on a hat-trick and went within one dropped catch of becoming only the second woman to take six wickets in an international T20.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:08
1
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

00:18
2
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

3
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: De Grandhomme and Southee swing for the fences as Black Caps set South Africa 208 to win

00:32
4
Glenn Robinson III slammed two spectacular dunks to win the NBA Dunk Contest in New Orleans.

NBA Pacers shooting guard leaps over three, slamming vicious dunk to win slam dunk contest

00:34
5
The Aussies needed 11 off the final over, but didn't reckon on Peterson turning destroyer.

Watch: Kiwi bowler Anna Peterson snares hat-trick to lead NZ women to thrilling victory over Australia

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.

00:18
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.


Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves in Palmerston North

Stunning 'breaking waves' clouds cause a stir in Palmerston North

1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett said the formation were called Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ