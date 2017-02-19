Watch: Kiwi bowler Anna Peterson snares hat-trick to lead NZ women to thrilling victory over Australia

New Zealand spinner Anna Peterson took only the sixth hat-trick in women's T20 internationals to spearhead a nine-run, rain-affected win over Australia.



After a half-hour rain delay during their innings, Australia needed 35 from five overs to win and were never in the hunt.



Peterson bowled the last over - her first of the match - and the first three deliveries were wickets.



She is the first New Zealander to take a women's T20 hat-trick.



Needing 70 to win under the Duckworth-Lewis system, Australia finished on 9-61 from 13 overs in reply to New Zealand's 9-101 from their 20 overs.



The White Ferns levelled the series at one game apiece ahead of Wednesday's decider in Adelaide.



Rain stopped play by 30 minutes during the Australian innings.



The home side were already in trouble when the rain arriaved at 3-35 off eight overs, four behind their par score..



Australia needed 11 off the last over and Peterson's three wickets were brought about by the batters attempting big hits.



There was also a run out off the last ball of the match.



Peterson took 3-2 in her one over and Elyse Villani top-scored with 19.



Earlier, off-spinner Molly Strano produced the best performance by an Australian bowler in women's T20 internationals, taking 5-10.

