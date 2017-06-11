Watch: Kiwi-born Ben Stokes' breath-taking century dumps Aussies out of Champions Trophy

England have ended Australia's Champions Trophy campaign in ruthless fashion, romping to a 40-run win at Edgbaston.



On a chastening day for the world champions, who were unable to build on good starts with both bat and ball, they exited at the group stage for the second successive tournament.



Needing to win to progress to the semi-finals, Steve Smith's side, who posted an under-par 277, had England in real trouble at 3-34 but the hosts recovered to finish on 4-240 to win on the Duckworth-Lewis method.



Nine overs remained when rain brought the game to an early close, but with Ben Stokes (102 not out) and Jos Buttler (29 not out) at the crease, victory would have been a formality for the rampant home team.



It was a fourth-wicket stand of 159 between skipper Eoin Morgan (87) and Stokes that laid the foundations for the win.



But it could have been so different had Matthew Wade not dropped Morgan when he was on 12 after Josh Hazlewood found the edge.



The left-hander made Australia pay with a magnificent innings that contained five sixes and eight fours as the tourists wilted.



With Stokes in equally blistering form at the other end, the pair took on the much-vaunted Australian attack - much to the delight of the partisan home crowd - with some brutal hitting.



Stokes brought up his century off 109 balls with 13 fours and two sixes after Morgan had been run out by Adam Zampa.

