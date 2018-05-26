 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Kane Williamson's Sunrisers book spot in IPL final after superb all-round performance by Rashid Khan

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rashid Khan's brilliant all-round performance propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad into the Indian Premier League final with a 13-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 today.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs.
Source: SKY

The 19-year-old leg-spinner Rashid of Afghanistan took 3-19, held onto three catches and was instrumental in a run-out of Nitish Rana as Kolkata was restricted at 161-9.

Rashid's brisk 34 off just 10 balls with four sixes and two fours had earlier lifted Hyderabad to 174-7 after Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field.

Hyderabad will now meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Monday at Mumbai.

"(The game) was slipping away at the start, but we pulled it back nicely to get wickets," Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said.

"Rashid was brilliant, but he's got another game day after. We'll keep him wrapped up."

Chris Lynn (48) and Sunil Narine (26) provided Kolkata a brisk start of 40 runs off just 20 balls against the seamers before the wheels went off Kolkata's chase against Rashid and Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (1-16).

Rashid ignited the collapse when he ran out Nitish Rana in the ninth over as Kolkata was cruising along at 87-1.

Robin Uthappa tried an extravagant reverse sweep against Afghan spinner and was clean bowled before Karthik and Lynn were dismissed off successive deliveries.

Shakib bowled Karthik off an inside edge and from the other end Rashid had Lynn trapped leg before wicket.

And Rashid put the game beyond Kolkata's reach in his last over when he had Andre Russell caught in the slips as the West Indian hard hitter tried to cut the legspinner.

With 19 runs required off the last over, Rashid took two well judged catches in the deep to dismiss Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill as West Indian seamer Carlos Brathwaite conceded just five runs.

Earlier, Kolkata's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav (2-29), Piyush Chawla (1-22) and Narine (1-24) combined well before Rashid's late blitz saw Hyderabad reach a challenging total.

The left-arm spinner Kuldeep dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Kane Williamson (3) in the eighth over while Chawla had Wriddhiman Saha (35) stumped.

But Rashid smashed seamer Prasidh Krishna (2-56) for 24 runs in the last over which proved decisive in the end.

"It's hard to digest, we played a good tournament," Karthik said.

"To finish on the losing side doesn't feel good. We had the game at the 10-over mark, couple of bad shots cost us ... me not batting through was a mistake on my part."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Storm enforcer was placed on report after his late tackle on Thurston with Melbourne going onto win 7-6 over the Cowboys.

Former Kiwis prop Sam Kasiano leaves Johnathan Thurston in a world of pain after late hit as Storm edge Cowboys

00:13
2
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

00:15
3
Ennor collapsed on his ankles with players on top of him to cut his game short.

Ouch! Crusaders' Braydon Ennor carried off field after injuring both ankles in awkward tackle against Hurricanes

00:15
4
Despite all the stars in the backlines, it was the men up front getting the job done in the big contest.

As it happened: Rag-tag Crusaders hold on for hard-fought win in wet conditions after physical clash with Hurricanes

01:55
5
Baseball NZ is bidding to have a team added to the Australian Baseball League.

Baseball taking massive strides in NZ with Kiwi team set to join professional Australian league

03:14
For those who don't remember, once a month we make a music video with secondary school kids, with the help of Play it Strange.

Kaipara College group's rock anthem marks the return of Seven Sharp Records

The show makes a music video for students who've entered their song through the Play It Strange trust.


SPCA involved in dramatic rescue of calf stranded on ledge over swollen Otaki River

The young cow appeared to have fallen down a cliff.

01:42
Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for Christchurch's residential red zone.

Watch: Christchurch gets a look at options for transforming 600ha red zone

Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for the residential red zone.

00:50
Maria Exposto, found with crystal meth at Kuala Lumpur Airport in 2014, claims she was the victim of an online romance scam.

Aussie granny sentenced to hang in Malaysia, after not guilty verdict for drug trafficking overturned

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto was originally acquitted of the charges, with the court accepting she was unaware she was carrying the drugs.

NZ visas for Chinese bank's clients fast-tracked

Immigration New Zealand introduced a streamlined visa process for the bank's private banking or prestigious wealth management customers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 