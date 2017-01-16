 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Kane Williamson's rapid century leads Black Caps to famous Test win over Bangladesh

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has led his side to one of the most remarkable wins in the history of New Zealand cricket.

The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.
Source: SKY

Williamson scored an unbeaten 104 from just 91 balls to lead his side to victory on the final day at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Starting the day at 66/3 with a lead of 122 runs, visitors Bangladesh needed to bat out the day to come away with a draw having scored a massive 595/8 declared in their first innings.

Having made 217 in the visitors' first innings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan departed without adding to his team's overnight score.

The rest of the Bangladesh batting order didn't fare much better, collapsing to 160/9 after lunch on day five. Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was absent after taking a blow to the head while batting, requiring medical attention.

Tim Southee and Trent Boult struck as New Zealand searched for a remarkable Test win.
Source: SKY

This left the Black Caps a total of 217 runs to chase in less than two sessions to win the Test.

The New Zealand run chase started poorly, with openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval falling cheaply to leave the Black Caps 39/2.

Latham's dismissal bought Ross Taylor and Williamson together, where the two added a quickfire partnership of 163 runs to steer New Zealand closer to victory.

Williamson in particular took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers, reaching his 50 from 43 balls.

Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.
Source: SKY

The New Zealand skipper reached his 15th Test match century from just 89 balls to compound Bangladesh's woes.

Taylor at the other end scored 60 from 77 balls, as New Zealand hauled in their target with more than 10 overs to spare.

Bangladesh's first innings score of 595 is now the largest first innings score in a losing cause in the history of Test cricket.

The second and final Test of the series begins in Christchurch on January 20.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

As it happened: Kane Williamson century steers New Zealand to incredible Test win over Bangladesh

2
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
3
Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.

Watch: Bangladesh skipper felled by vicious bouncer, stretchered off as NZ hunt victory

00:29
4
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

Watch: Kane Williamson's rapid century leads Black Caps to famous Test win over Bangladesh

00:17
5
Taylor couldn't quite get the timing right with this shot, however the ball still went to the boundary off his helmet.

Watch: Ouch! Ross Taylor headbutts ball to the boundary

00:29
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

Watch: Kane Williamson's rapid century leads Black Caps to famous Test win over Bangladesh

New Zealand have secured an eight wicket win, chasing 217 on the last day to win the first Test in Wellington.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ