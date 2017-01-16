Watch: Kane Williamson's rapid century leads Black Caps to famous Test win over Bangladesh

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has led his side to one of the most remarkable wins in the history of New Zealand cricket.

Williamson scored an unbeaten 104 from just 91 balls to lead his side to victory on the final day at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Starting the day at 66/3 with a lead of 122 runs, visitors Bangladesh needed to bat out the day to come away with a draw having scored a massive 595/8 declared in their first innings.

Having made 217 in the visitors' first innings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan departed without adding to his team's overnight score.

The rest of the Bangladesh batting order didn't fare much better, collapsing to 160/9 after lunch on day five. Captain Mushfiqur Rahim was absent after taking a blow to the head while batting, requiring medical attention.

This left the Black Caps a total of 217 runs to chase in less than two sessions to win the Test.

The New Zealand run chase started poorly, with openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval falling cheaply to leave the Black Caps 39/2.

Latham's dismissal bought Ross Taylor and Williamson together, where the two added a quickfire partnership of 163 runs to steer New Zealand closer to victory.

Williamson in particular took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers, reaching his 50 from 43 balls.

The New Zealand skipper reached his 15th Test match century from just 89 balls to compound Bangladesh's woes.

Taylor at the other end scored 60 from 77 balls, as New Zealand hauled in their target with more than 10 overs to spare.

Bangladesh's first innings score of 595 is now the largest first innings score in a losing cause in the history of Test cricket.