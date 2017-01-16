 

Watch: Kane Williamson blitzes Bangladesh with rapid century as Black Caps claim unlikely test win

The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.
The NZ captain was at his very best on the last afternoon to post his 15th Test century.

As it happened: Kane Williamson century steers New Zealand to incredible Test win over Bangladesh

New Zealand have secured an eight wicket win, chasing 217 on the last day to win the first Test in Wellington.

