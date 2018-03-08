 

Watch: Just-released CCTV footage captures David Warner instigating vicious South African spat

New footage has emerged which reveals the point at which David Warner snaps in response to a comment made by Quinton de Kock in Durban.

The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.
Source: ESPN

The staircase stoush between Warner and de Kock continues to overshadow the build-up to the second Test between Australia and South Africa that starts in Port Elizabeth tomorrow.

Warner and de Kock clashed at tea on day four of the first Test, with the latter claiming he reacted furiously to a remark the Proteas keeper made about his wife.

The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.
Source: Fox Sports

New footage shows the bottom half of the staircase, detailing the moment at Kingsmead where a tit-for-tat became something far more serious.

Tim Paine plays peacemaker in the clip, physically pushing Warner away, and is close enough to hear what de Kock says - as the wicketkeeper suggested was the case earlier this week.

"Something inappropriate was said ... when you are bringing people's families or wives into it it's unacceptable," Paine said.

Video of the ugly incident has been leaked in dribs and drabs this week. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is understood to now be probing that aspect of the saga, with match referee Jeff Crowe having finalised punishments for both players.

South Africa's Independent Media released CCTV images during the Test that showed the final stages of the scrap in which Paine, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja usher Warner into Australia's changerooms.

Footage then came to light of Warner calling Quinton de Kock a "f**ing sook" as the players headed off the ground at tea.

Warner has accepted a level-two charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

Australia's vice-captain was fined approximately $13,500 and given three demerit points, meaning he will cop an automatic suspension for any further misdeeds in the next two years.

South Africa unsuccessfully contested de Kock's level-one charge for his role in the fracas, arguing provocation at Wednesday's hearing.

Match referee Jeff Crowe ruled the original punishment should stand, with de Kock docked 25 per cent of his match fee and slapped with one demerit point.

