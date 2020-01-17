Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang

It didn't take long for Team Rugby to seize the initiative in this year's Black Clash T20, with Jordie Barrett bowling Stephen Fleming in the first over.

As Fleming won the toss and chose to bat at McLean Park, the former Black Caps captain fell for a five ball duck, losing his stumps to a pinpoint yorker from the youngest Barrett brother.

Luke Ronchi would play out the final ball of the over, Barrett starting his spell with a wicket maiden.

He wasn't done there, though. Barrett removed Ronchi for five in his next over, leaving Team Cricket in trouble early at 6/2.