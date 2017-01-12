 

Watch: 'It's all good…I'm a Kiwi!' Mic'd-up McCullum laughs off commentators' concerns after Big Bash hit to the jaw

Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has again shown some typical Kiwi spirit while playing in Australia's Big Bash League.

After a sickening clash fielding for the Brisbane Heat, McCullum told the team doctor he was fine because he's a Kiwi.
Source: SKY

McCullum and teammate Joe Burns suffered a horrifying collision whilst in the field, with McCullum in particular taking a nasty knock to the jaw.

Mic'd up for television, McCullum told the commentators he was fine, before the team doctor attended to him.

McCullum collided with Joe Burns as they were both attempting to make a tricky catch against the Perth Scorchers.
Source: SKY

When asked what he told to re-assure the doctor he was alright, McCullum simply responded with "I told him I'm a Kiwi".

