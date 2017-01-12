Watch: 'It's all good…I'm a Kiwi!' Mic'd-up McCullum laughs off commentators' concerns after Big Bash hit to the jaw

Source:SKY
Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has again shown some typical Kiwi spirit while playing in Australia's Big Bash League.
McCullum and teammate Joe Burns suffered a horrifying collision whilst in the field, with McCullum in particular taking a nasty knock to the jaw.
Mic'd up for television, McCullum told the commentators he was fine, before the team doctor attended to him.
When asked what he told to re-assure the doctor he was alright, McCullum simply responded with "I told him I'm a Kiwi".
