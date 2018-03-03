Watch as Ish Sodhi's perfect wrong-un leaves England batsman flabbergasted

England have spluttered their way to 234 after being sent to the crease in the third ODI against New Zealand.

On a snail-slow wicket at Wellington's Westpac Stadium, the Black Caps' bowling attack - particularly seamers Colin de Grandhomme and Colin Munro and spinner Ish Sodhi - had a field day, flummoxing the English.

England rarely managed to get their run-rate over four an over until recovering from a 166-4 total at the 40-over mark with some free-scoring play.

Top-notch batsmen including Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes all failed to get their strike rate above a run a ball.

Sodhi stood out with the ball, tweaking his way to 53-3 with his 10 overs and claiming the scalps of Bairstow, Stokes and Jos Buttler.

The seaming de Grandhomme, meanwhile, conceded just 24 runs from his 10 overs and claimed the key wicket of Root, caught by Sodhi at mid-off.

At 222-7 with two overs remaining, the English had a chance to bash out the innings, but duly lost their tail to a trio of run-outs.

Moeen Ali secured a tidy 23 before being run out by de Grandhomme, before Adil Rashid fell at the hands of Trent Boult and Mark Wood by Henry Nicholls.

New Zealand, armed by the return of talisman Kane Williamson from a hamstring niggle, will be confident of securing their 235 target without hassle.

They'll need a run rate of 4.7 for victory.