Watch: Ish Sodhi snares four crucial wickets as NZ fightback against England in fourth ODI

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Commonwealth Games
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.
We cover compulsory Te Reo Maori, if 16-year-olds should vote, and if they'd ever go on Dancing with the Stars.
1 NEWS NOW brings you live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and England from University Oval, Dunedin.
The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.
the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ