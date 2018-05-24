 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Ish Sodhi produces the tricks and a miserly spell but it's not enough as Royals knocked out of IPL

share

Source:

Associated Press

Kolkata Knight Riders ended Rajasthan Royals' run in the Indian Premier League with a 25-run victory in the Eliminator today.

The Kiwi spinner produced four cheap overs but it wasn’t enough as his Rajasthan Royals were eliminated from the IPL by Kolkata.
Source: SKY

Kolkata will now host Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in Qualifier 2 and the winner will take on Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday in Mumbai.

Rajasthan had paced its chase nicely and was 87-1 by the halfway mark before it collapsed against Kolkata's seamers and spinners to be restricted at 144-4.

"We were initially under the pump, so good on us to come back," said Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik, who earlier led his team to 169-7 with a gritty 52. "In these kinds of games the score doesn't matter, it's about believing. The par scores don't matter, but just how much you believe. The bowlers have picked their game and have bowled some good balls."

Captain Ajinkya Rahane (46), who successfully overturned an lbw decision against him in legspinner Piyush Chawla's (2-24) first over, and Rahul Tripathi (20) provided a solid start of 47 runs off 31 balls.

But Chawla broke the stand in his second over when he had Tripathi caught off his own bowling off a leading edge.

Sanju Samson hit a gritty 50 off 38 balls and featured in a 62-run stand with Rahane but Kolkata continued to execute pressure through its spinners on a turning wicket at Eden Gardens.

Rahane mistimed a sweep off leftarm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and offered a simple return catch and Samson holed out in the deep in the 17th over of Chawla.

Seamer Prasidh Krishna (1-28) then strangled the fragile looking middle order by giving away just 11 runs in his last two overs as Rajasthan bowed out of the tournament in its comeback to the IPL after two years.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Kolkata was bailed out by Karthik's second half century of the season off 38 balls and a blazing 49 off just 25 balls by big hitter Andre Russell.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2-15) dismissed Sunil Narine off the second ball before Robin Uthappa got a leading edge in offspinner's second over.

Kolkata stuttered at 51-4 in eight overs after it also lost Chris Lynn (18) and Nitish Rana (3).

But young Shubman Gill played a little cameo of 28 off 17 balls and was involved in a 55-run stand with Karthik before Russell provided a perfect finish by smashing five sixes and three fours.

"When you start your chase so well, you generally win the game, but Kolkata bowled really well and that's disappointed us," Rahane said. "With eight wickets in hand and five overs to go, we should've gotten the job done. Throughout the season, our bowlers have been great, but we need to improve on our batting for next season."

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

00:09
2
Taisuke Miyagawa intentionally injured the opposing quarterback because his coach told him to ‘crush’ him.

Watch: Japanese American football player apologises and bows to opponent after deliberate cheap shot

3
AB de Villiers of South Africa celebrates his 100 during the Second ODI Cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Boland Park, Paarl on 18 October 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

AB de Villiers announces bombshell retirement from international cricket

4
CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 04: Australia Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika and fullback Israel Folau look on during a Wallabies training session at Treforest on November 4, 2014 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Michael Cheika insists Israel Folau's religious stance won't be a distraction for Wallabies

5

Teen suspended from top level sport after test for prohibited substance in supplement

This week we discuss the regional fuel tax, which combined with the National fuel tax will see Aucklanders paying 20 cents more a litre for petrol.

Fuel company offers 'some relief' from record petrol prices with 12 cents off - but it's only temporary

The discount today and until midday tomorrow is nationwide.

00:17
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Identity of teenager accused of killing South Auckland Countdown security guard to stay hidden - judge worried he won't get fair trial

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this month after Goran Milosacljevic died from injuries he got while on the job at the Papakura supermarket.

04:56
Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.

Watch: 'I used my kids to get money' - Northland woman bravely shares story of drug addiction, and new life at rehab centre

Seany Snowden owes her life to Faye and Tim Murray, who run Hope House in the Far North.


00:52
Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breastmilk.

Kiwi mum battling cancer pleas for funding to help others donate breast milk for her baby

Merania French's diagnosis means she's unable to breastfeed, but costly blood tests are hampering those wanting to donate their breast milk.

03:35
Both the company involved – Global Fibre8 – and the Far North District Council are being taken to court over the issue.

Exclusive: Commerce Commission investigating 'flawed' wall panels that have left people devastated

Two houses in Northland have been demolished after the product caused cracks.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 