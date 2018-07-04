 

Watch: Indian batsman belts sublime century in T20 walkover against England

Lokesh Rahul smashed 101 off 54 balls as India brought England back down to earth with an eight-wicket victory in the first of three Twenty20s.

KL Rahul finished 101 not out in India's eight wicket win in Manchester.
Put into bat by India at Old Trafford, England was unable to cope with the left-arm wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav, who took 5-24. Only Jos Buttler with 69 off 46 balls seriously troubled the tourists as England finished on 159-8.

In reply, India reached 163-2 in 18.2 overs with Rahul and Virat Kohli (20) at the crease.

England swept Australia 5-0 in the recent ODI series and also won their one-off Twenty20 by 28 runs with Buttler smashing a record 22-ball 50 for the national team.

But India, as expected, proved far stronger opposition for England.

