Watch: 'I'll always be a supporter' - Choked-up Mike Hesson announces he's quitting as Black Caps coach, a year out from World Cup

Breaking
Black Caps coach Mike Hesson has announced today that he will be stepping down as the national coach for the New Zealand cricket team.

Hesson fought back tears as he stepped down from the role he's held for six years.
Hesson will retire from the head coaching role for the Black Caps on July 31.

After six years at the helm, the decision comes as Hesson wants to spend more time with his family.

"This job requires 100 percent commitment and is all consuming," Hesson said.

"I know what’s required over the next 12 months, but if I’m honest, I don’t feel I have the capacity to give the job what it deserves."

The 43-year old thanked his family for their sacrifice over the years while he coached the Black Caps.

"I couldn't let this opportunity pass without acknowledging my wife Kate and our daughters Holly and Charlie, who have sacrificed so much for me over the past six years.

"And I just want to place on record my gratitude to all the players and support staff.

"I love the team and have great hopes about what they will be able to achieve. I’ll always be a supporter."

Hesson accomplished plenty of milestones while coaching the side, including leading New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final. 

The 43-year-old also coached the Black Caps to their first series win in any format in 2013 when the Kiwis beat the Proteas in an ODI series.

He backed that up this past summer with securing just the fourth Test series win over England in 88 years.

While he was head coach, the Black Caps reached No.1 ranking in T20Is, No.2 in ODIs and No.3 in Tests.

He was awarded an ONZM for Services to Cricket in 2015.

Hesson by the numbers

Tests: Coached 53, won 21, drew 13, lost 19

ODIs: Coached 119, won 65, no result / drew 8, lost 46

T20Is: Coached 59, won 30, no result / drew 5, lost 24

