Watch: Humble Ross Taylor embracing new record after passing Nathan Astle with 17th ODI century - 'It's a little bit embarrassing!'

Ross Taylor has admitted he is "a little bit embarrassed" after taking the record for most career ODI centuries by a Black Cap off former teammate Nathan Astle.

Taylor took his 17th ODI ton yesterday during the second ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Taylor required two runs off the final ball of the Black Caps' innings before he knocked Wayne Parnell's ball for four to finish 102 not out.

Taylor's century proved to be the backbone the hosts needed as they tied the five-match series against the Proteas 1-1 with a thrilling six run win.

But man-of-the-match Taylor played down his heroics and new record as well as the milestone of becoming just the fourth batsman in New Zealand history to reach 6000 career ODI runs.

"I think AB [de Villiers'] not far off 9000 runs so I can't get to carried away I think," he said.

Taylor said he used to enjoy watching Astle bat as a spectator and a teammate.

"I used to enjoy watching him bat. I was fortunate enough to play with him towards the end of his career - it's a little bit embarrassing taking it off him!," he said.

"At the same time, records are there to be broken and for the next player to come along and beat me as well."