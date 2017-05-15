Watch: He's done it again! Corey Anderson flirts with the boundary to take another stunner in the IPL

Source:SKY
Corey Anderson's hands are proving to be very useful in the Indian Premier League.
The Black Caps all rounder has taken yet another stunning catch for his Delhi Daredevils, claiming the catch as he flirted on the edge of the boundary in the latest of a series of spectacular catches to come out of the sub-continent. It follows his other sublime catch for the Delhi Daredevils last week against the Gujarat Lions to dismiss Dinesh Karthik.
His latest fielding effort, however, wasn't enough to snap a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore overnight.
The Royal Challengers took a 10 run win which has no effect on the standings with the qualifiers getting underway later this week.
