Watch: Heat's danger man Brendon McCullum turns it on, smashing half ton against Perth

The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.
Hilton Cartwright had one tenth of a second to react to the incoming ball while standing at silly point.

Video: Men, look away! Aussie debutant takes blistering cricket ball to the family jewels


FC Porto Midfielder Danilo was given his marching orders after he was sent hurtling backwards by the referee in his sides match against Moreirense.

Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

Germany's Goerges shocked the third seed with a spectacular comeback victory to charge into the semifinals.

Last remaining drawcard Caroline Wozniacki crashes out of ASB Classic

The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The veteran spinner crafted two key wickets against the Canterbury Kings this afternoon and he made sure everyone in the Basin Reserve could hear it.

Watch: 'F***ing come on!' Fired up Jeetan Patel spins pair of crucial wickets, guides Wellington to T20 final

Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.

A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.


 
