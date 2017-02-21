Watch: He did it again! Grant Elliott drops bat in epic joy after hitting mammoth six to win Pakistan T20 match

Two years after his match-winning six against South Africa in a famous World Cup win at Eden Park, Grant Elliott has repeated the dose for his side in the Pakistan Super League in Sharjah today.

Needing six runs to win off five balls, and with the number 11 batsman at the other end, Elliott, known to cricket fans by his nickname as the Hairy Javelin, sent Mohammad Sami's delivery into the crowd over long-on, sealing the one wicket win for the Lahore Qalandars over Islamabad United.

With former New Zealand bowler Danny Morrison losing the plot in the commentary box, Elliott celebrated with a classic drop the mic move, using a cricket bat instead, before his team-mates raced out into the middle.