 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

share

Source:

1 NEWS

South Africa are again in the centre for alleged ball tampering, this time in the second ODI against England at Southampton.

In the 34th over of England's innings, umpires intervened, confronting South African captain AB de Villiers for a perceived change to the state of the ball.

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.
Source: SKY

"I honestly told the umpires we have nothing to do with the condition of ball, except for the fact that Maharaj bowled five overs on the trot from that end. The ball generally scuffs up when the spinner bowls a few overs," de Villiers said after the match.

This is not the first time South Africa have been accused of ball tampering, with Test captain Faf du Plessis charged after using a mint to affect the ball against Australia in Hobart late last year.

Faf du Plessis has been accused by Australian media of ball tampering during yesterday’s final day of the second Test in Hobart.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:49
1
Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.

'We allowed them back' - cocky Jimmy Spithill refuses to credit Team New Zealand after nervy win

00:30
2
After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Watch: He did it again! Ben Ainslie slams into Dean Barker's Japan in pre-race blunder, his BAR ends up on top of Barker's boat

00:29
3
The Hurricanes second-five upped his try tally to 11 for the season with this effort at Loftus Versfeld.

Watch: He can't stop scoring! Wrecking ball Ngani Laumape rampages through Bulls


00:46
4
The Team NZ helmsman explains why the six-second loss to Jimmy Spithill was his fault.

Video: 'It was a boat handling error' - Peter Burling's frank admission that tactical mistakes cost Team NZ victory over Oracle


00:29
5
Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Watch: It's not even close! Team New Zealand annihilate France in America's Cup opener - next up Oracle!

00:29
Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

Umpires had to step in after they felt the condition of the ball had been altered at Southampton.

Pop-phenomenon Sia to play Auckland show

Sia will be bringing her Nostalgia for the Present tour to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in December.

00:31
Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Southern rock's founding father Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies

Cher's ex-husband died at home age 69 after a long battle with cancer.

Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested over aggravated robbery of Dunedin dairy

Two male youths are due to appear in court after the aggravated robbery of a South Dunedin dairy last night.

00:49
Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.

'We allowed them back' - cocky Jimmy Spithill refuses to credit Team New Zealand after nervy win

Oracle and Team NZ provided the match up of the first day's racing in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ