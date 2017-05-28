Watch: Have South Africa been caught cheating again? Ball tampering allegations rock second ODI against England

South Africa are again in the centre for alleged ball tampering, this time in the second ODI against England at Southampton.

In the 34th over of England's innings, umpires intervened, confronting South African captain AB de Villiers for a perceived change to the state of the ball.

"I honestly told the umpires we have nothing to do with the condition of ball, except for the fact that Maharaj bowled five overs on the trot from that end. The ball generally scuffs up when the spinner bowls a few overs," de Villiers said after the match.