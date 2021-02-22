TODAY |

Watch: Glenn Maxwell cops plenty from Christchurch crowd after 'fundamental' boundary blunder

Glenn Maxwell copped plenty of stick from the Christchurch crowd at tonight's first T20 against the Black Caps after a "fundamental" boundary blunder.

The Aussie big hitter gifted the Black Caps a boundary at a packed Hagley Oval. Source: Spark Sport

The Aussie big hitter gifted the Black Caps a boundary at a packed Hagley Oval when he mis-fielded a knock back from Daniel Sams.

Jimmy Neesham clipped away a looping shot that was nearly a catching chance, falling just short of the boundary. Sams did well to knock it back into play and save four runs. That was until Maxwell got involved.

Attempting to scoop up the ball and rifle it back to the keeper, Maxwell instead knocked it back into the boundary, gifting back the saved runs.

"Glenn Maxwell, one of the best in the business has made a fundamental error, and isn't he livid with himself," Brendon McCullum commentated.

Neesham, who was on 10 at the time, eventually gave up his wicket for 26 runs.

After being in trouble early, Devon Conway played a swashbuckling innings, putting the Black Caps back in the match.

Conway was left stranded on 99 not out as the Black Caps reached 184 for 5 at the break.

