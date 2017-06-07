 

Watch: Flying Kiwi! Trent Boult pulls off ANOTHER stunning catch for the Black Caps

The New Zealand pace man has once again proved a star in the field, this time getting rid of England’s Moeen Ali with this fine effort.
Black Caps

00:21
1
Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.

LIVE: Will Team NZ be able to sail tomorrow? Video of boat hoisted upright shows significant damage, Burling fails to front at presser


00:30
2
The Great Sound, Bermuda. 6th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand dig the bows in on a bear away during the pre start for their 4th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final against Land Rover BAR (GBR). © Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

00:30
3
Trailing for much of the race, Peter Burling & Team NZ find the magic to steal race three.

Video: Brilliant! Burling roars past Ben Ainslie in torrid conditions for thrilling late victory

4
In this photo provided by the America's Cup Event Authority, Peter Burling, helmsman for Emirates Team New Zealand speaks during a news conference at Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda Thursday, May 25, 2017. America's Cup competition begins in Bermuda May 26. (Gilles Martin-Raget/ACEA via AP)

Live stream: Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling speaks about horrifying America’s Cup crash

00:21
5
Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Team NZ hoist up damaged vessel after horrific crash in America's Cup

00:21
Team NZ have suffered a huge setback after crashing their boat in their fourth semi-final race against BAR in Bermuda.

LIVE: Will Team NZ be able to sail tomorrow? Video of boat hoisted upright shows significant damage, Burling fails to front at presser

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 2017 America's Cup qualification from Bermuda's Great Sound.

03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.


 
Top
