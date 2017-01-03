 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: First two balls in T20 international cricket equal two wickets for Black Cap debutant Lockie Ferguson

share

Source:

SKY

The Black Caps will be happy with their efforts in restraining Bangladesh to 141/8 after being sent to bowl in the first international T20 at McLean Park in Napier - but none will be happier than debuting pace bowler Lockie Ferguson.

The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.
Source: SKY

In his first outing with the Black Caps in cricket's shortest format, Ferguson took no time in making an impact in the game as took wickets with his first two deliveries ever at T20I level.

Taking over bowling responsibilities in the fifth over, Ferguson first took down Sabbir before snatching Soumya for a golden duck.

With a chance at a hat-trick, Ferguson bowled a cracking yorker at Mahmudullah's feet but the Bangladesh batsman managed to block the ball somehow.

Ferguson got his revenge in the final over of Bangladesh's innings when he took Mahmudullah's wicket with a beautiful slower ball.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Black Caps skipper scored 73 for the hosts at McLean Park in Napier to take the first T20 against Bangladesh and also man-of-the-match honours.

Watch: Captain Kane's done it again! Williamson sets career high T20 score, steers Black Caps to victory over Bangladesh

00:30
2
It looks like it would've hurt but the official was all smiles as the American came to her aid.

Video: Jack Sock rubs and kisses lineswoman's forehead after 204km/h serve hits her noggin

00:30
3
The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.

As it happened: Williamson, De Grandhomme guide Black Caps to T20 win after bowlers restrict Bangladesh to low total

00:32
4
Sandow's return to the NRL in 2017 could be in doubt after a video surfaced of the 27-year-old being caught up in a street brawl.

Chris Sandow NRL return fades amid alleged brawl

00:30
5
The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.

Watch: First two balls in T20 international cricket equal two wickets for Black Cap debutant Lockie Ferguson

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

Bradley Lowery took the field for Sunderland, scoring a goal against Chelsea during the warm-up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ