Watch: First two balls in T20 international cricket equal two wickets for Black Cap debutant Lockie Ferguson

The Black Caps will be happy with their efforts in restraining Bangladesh to 141/8 after being sent to bowl in the first international T20 at McLean Park in Napier - but none will be happier than debuting pace bowler Lockie Ferguson.

In his first outing with the Black Caps in cricket's shortest format, Ferguson took no time in making an impact in the game as took wickets with his first two deliveries ever at T20I level.

Taking over bowling responsibilities in the fifth over, Ferguson first took down Sabbir before snatching Soumya for a golden duck.

With a chance at a hat-trick, Ferguson bowled a cracking yorker at Mahmudullah's feet but the Bangladesh batsman managed to block the ball somehow.