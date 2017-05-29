Watch: First-class spinner snags unbelievable wicket with absolutely filthy double-bouncer ball

There's masterclass bowling at one end and then there's this ball that was used to dismiss South African batsman Dean Elgar in a first-class match at the other.

Towards the end of the four-day match between Hampshire and Somerset, Elgar was dismissed in the second innings for 60 runs by a spinning ball delivered by 20-year-old legbreak bowler Mason Crane.

And while it did indeed spin, the double-bounce that came with it is what made it absolutely filthy.

Elgar mistimed his attempted sweep as horribly as Crane delivered the wicket-taking ball - the result being both left extremely red-faced.