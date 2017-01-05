 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: 'F***ing come on!' Fired up Jeetan Patel spins pair of crucial wickets, guides Wellington to T20 final

share

Sources:

SKY | NZN

Red-hot Wellington have inflicted yet another domestic Twenty20 playoff loss on Canterbury to book their place in the final against Central Districts.

The veteran spinner crafted two key wickets against the Canterbury Kings this afternoon and he made sure everyone in the Basin Reserve could hear it.
Source: SKY

In a tense elimination final at the Basin Reserve, the bowling of Hamish Bennett and Jeetan Patel proved the difference in the home team's three-wicket win.

Former Canterbury seamer Bennett took 3-18 while veteran spinner Patel (2-22) also completed four tight overs as Canterbury posted 151-7.

After coasting to 103-1 in quick time, Wellington lost their way and eventually limped to 155-7 with four balls to spare.

It is the third time in the past four seasons Canterbury have lost at the penultimate stage. Their lone title remains the inaugural championship in 2005-06.

Wellington will chase a second crown while top qualifiers Central Districts are seeking a third in Saturday's final at New Plymouth.

Both teams are on a roll, with Wellington having bounced back splendidly from losing their first four games.

The veterans in their side have led the way, including openers Michael Papps and Hamish Marshall, who scored 45 and 36 respectively on Thursday.

Canterbury legspinner Todd Astle (3-18) removed them both and, following a mini-collapse, it was up to Luke Woodcock to seal victory in the final over, smacking the first two balls from Logan van Beek for four.

Canterbury, who beat Wellington in their two earlier meetings, missed leading wicket-taker Ed Nuttall. The seamer suffered a serious shoulder injury earlier in the week.

Opener Chad Bowes scored a lively 56 for the visitors and received support from Henry Nicholls (34) and Peter Fulton (33).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:14
1
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

00:17
2
FC Porto Midfielder Danilo was given his marching orders after he was sent hurtling backwards by the referee in his sides match against Moreirense.

Is this the most unfair sending off ever? Ref makes clumsy challenge on player and then sends him off

01:45
3
The Kiwi batsman went hard before rain stopped play in the second test against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Ross Taylor returns to international duty as Black Caps name unchanged Test squad for Bangladesh series

00:29
4
The Kiwi was once again dominant for the Thunder but it wasn’t enough as OKC fell off late in the road loss.

Watch: Steven Adams sends statement with powerful dunks while muscling up against Hornets bigmen

01:44
5
The crash, which caused a fracture to the rib and wrist, happened while preparing for this week’s national championships.

Hamish Bond returns to New Year's Day cycling accident scene: 'I did a somersault and landed on my back'

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ