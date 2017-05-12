Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

Kings XI Punjab held on to defeat the Mumbai Indians this morning in the Indian Premier League by seven runs after the hosts almost chased down their mammoth total.

Kings XI scored a huge 230-3 in their innings with the bat.

New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill came up with a stunning catch for Punjab in the 10th over dismissing Mumbai's Lendl Simmons.

Just as it looked like Simmons had scored a six at long off Guptill made a sensational one-handed catch, timing his jump to perfection.

Guptill scored 36 runs for Punjab off 18 balls before he was dismissed by Karan Sharma.

Punjab looked rattled in the 18th and 19th overs when Mumbai's Kieron Pollard was on fire slugging boundaries at will.