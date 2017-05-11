Watch: 'Excellent judgement!' Corey Anderson comes up with sublime catch for Delhi in IPL

Delhi Daredevils pulled off a successful run chase against Gujarat Lions to win by two wickets with two balls left today in the Indian Premier League.

Both teams were already unable to advance to the playoffs.

Lions reached a challenging 195-5 in their 20 overs after the Daredevils won the toss and chose to field at Green Park.

Australian right-hander Aaron Finch top-scored for the Lions with 69 runs off 39 balls before being bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Finch shared a 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Dinesh Karthik (40 off 28).

In reply, Daredevils scored 197-8, mostly thanks to Shreyas Iyer with 96 off 57, including 15 fours and two sixes.

But the 22-year-old Indian was bowled by Basil Thampi in the last over to make the score 189-8 with four balls left.

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson made a spectacular catch for the Daredevils in the outfield dismissing Lions' Dinesh Karthik.

Amit Mishra stayed calm, hitting the next two balls for four, giving Daredevils a close-fought win.