 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Cricket


Watch: 'Excellent judgement!' Corey Anderson comes up with sublime catch for Delhi in IPL

share

Source:

Associated Press

Delhi Daredevils pulled off a successful run chase against Gujarat Lions to win by two wickets with two balls left today in the Indian Premier League.

The Black Caps allrounder made a great diving catch to dismiss Gujarat Lions' Dinesh Karthik.
Source: SKY

Both teams were already unable to advance to the playoffs.

Lions reached a challenging 195-5 in their 20 overs after the Daredevils won the toss and chose to field at Green Park.

Australian right-hander Aaron Finch top-scored for the Lions with 69 runs off 39 balls before being bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Finch shared a 92-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Dinesh Karthik (40 off 28).

In reply, Daredevils scored 197-8, mostly thanks to Shreyas Iyer with 96 off 57, including 15 fours and two sixes.

But the 22-year-old Indian was bowled by Basil Thampi in the last over to make the score 189-8 with four balls left.

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson made a spectacular catch for the Daredevils in the outfield dismissing Lions' Dinesh Karthik.

Amit Mishra stayed calm, hitting the next two balls for four, giving Daredevils a close-fought win.

"We tried our best," Lions captain Suresh Raina said. "We have lost a lot of tight games."

Related

00:28
Punjab have kept their IPL season alive after defeating the Knight Riders by 14 runs.

Watch: 'Outstanding!' Akshar Patel makes sensational diving catch as Kings XI hold on to edge Kolkata

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


00:17
2
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

3
England coach Eddie Jones

'Our pool will be highly competitive' - Eddie Jones on England's pool of death for RWC 2019

05:16
4
The veteran sports journalist says he’s pleased the All Blacks have ended up in the same pool as South Africa.

'It has to be the All Blacks' – Phil Gifford picking another RWC 2019 win after pool draw

5
Dan Carter of Racing 92 during the European Champions Cup match between Racing 92 and Glasgow Warriors at Stade Yves Du Manoir on December 10, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport) (Photo by Dave Winter/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

All Blacks legend Dan Carter inducted into Rugby Players Association hall of fame alongside other 'true icons of the game'

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ