 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: English cricketer Ben Stokes refuses to answer questions after touching down in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand-born English cricketer Ben Stokes touched down in Auckland this afternoon, he opted to remain quiet when asked questions from media at Auckland Airport.

The NZ-born all-rounder chose to give the media the silent treatment when he arrived in NZ.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stokes, 26, was given clearance to join the England touring team after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he was charged with affray with two other men.

The all-rounder pleaded not guilty to the charge against him over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.

Stokes will not be considered for this Sunday's T20 match between England and the Black Caps in Hamilton.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:14
2
Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.

Watch: Austrian snowboarder breaks his neck in sickening crash live on TV

00:15
3
The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

Tearful Kiwi Rhys Thornbury devastated after horrible start in final heat in skeleton Winter Olympics final

4
Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NZ Rugby agree on terms with Warriors over teen star Etene Nanai-Seturo's choice of union over league

5

'It's caused a few issues in the past' - Eden Park no T20 paradise for Australia

00:15
The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

Tearful Kiwi Rhys Thornbury devastated after horrible start in final heat in skeleton Winter Olympics final

The NZ athlete finished 14th overall after sitting in seventh spot before his last heat.

02:44

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".

Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.

00:40
CCTV footage shows the men entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

Raw video: Armed robbers smash through glass security doors of Auckland jewellery store, terrorise staff

CCTV footage shows the men forcibly entering the Mt Roskill store, before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

01:19
Mr Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.

Watch: Barnaby Joyce lashes out at Malcolm Turnbull as 'inept', refusing to resign as Australia's deputy PM

Joyce has stood defiant against pressure to resign, in the wake of his staff sex scandal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 