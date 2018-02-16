Watch: English cricketer Ben Stokes refuses to answer questions after touching down in Auckland

New Zealand-born English cricketer Ben Stokes touched down in Auckland this afternoon, he opted to remain quiet when asked questions from media at Auckland Airport.

Stokes, 26, was given clearance to join the England touring team after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday where he was charged with affray with two other men.

The all-rounder pleaded not guilty to the charge against him over an incident outside a Bristol nightclub last September.