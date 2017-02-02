 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: England T20 captain at loss to explain record 8 for 8 collapse, five ducks

share

Source:

SKY

England captain Eoin Morgan condemned but could not explain his side's batting collapse in Bangalore after India wrapped up the Twenty20 series with a 75-run rout this morning.

Yuzvendra Chahal takes six wickets as England lose 8 for 8 in Bangalore.
Source: SKY

The rivals have traded blows throughout the two limited-overs series' but England faltered woefully at the final hurdle losing eight wickets for eight runs in one of T20 cricket's most comprehensive capitulations.

At 2-119 chasing 203 England were marginal underdogs, relying on Morgan (40) and Joe Root (42) to produce something special and seal a 2-1 series win.

But just 19 deliveries later they were shaking hands in a daze, having been ruthlessly routed for 127 by Yuzvendra Chalal, whose 6-25 is the third-best return in T20 history.

Morgan tried to put his side's struggle into words but, like them, came up short.

"It hurts, it does. We weren't good enough," Morgan said."I can't put my finger on it it...we haven't produced a batting performance as bad as that in two, two-and-a-half years.

"We pride ourselves on our batting, it's been our strong suit for some time, and tonight it wasn't anywhere near what it should be.

"It's very disappointing. For maybe 60 per cent of the game we were competitive and right in amongst it, but fell away terribly towards the end."

There were five ducks in the England innings, and just as many ill-judged shots, but Morgan felt the game pivoted on the dismissals of him and Root.

Despite scoring almost two-thirds of the team's total, the pair fell to successive Chalal deliveries while fully settled at the crease - a vignette that turned the tide emphatically in India's favour

"We committed a cardinal sin of losing two 'in' players in one over. That allowed India to build up pressure, and we weren't up to it at all," he said.

"With eight wickets in the shed, a better performance by me or Joe, a 70 or 80, would have made a huge difference.

"But I'll take my hat off to India, it was a performance worthy of winning the series."

England coach Trevor Bayliss feels his side gave a poor account of themselves on the day but hopes they will be better for the chastening experience.

"The way we finished is certainly not an indication of the way we played on this tour - so it's a little bit disappointing from that point of view," Bayliss told Sky Sports.

"They've got a couple of good spinners, and we're probably not quite world-class players of spin as yet. I'd like to see our guys probably use their feet and go down the wicket as well as trying to sweep."

Where England shrunk at the decisive moment, India put in arguably their most complete display of the limited-overs leg to complete a clean sweep across Tests, ODIs and T20s.

"The occasion demanded us to be at our very best," captain Virat Kohli said.

"It's a memorable series win for us, the whole tour is. It's been a brilliant couple of months for the Indian team.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:59
2
The 23-year-old fullback was called into his coach’s office after training one day – the rest became history.

Tuivasa-Sheck admits encouragement from Warriors teammates helped him accept captaincy

3

'It was borderline dangerous' - Phoenix skipper calls out A-League officials

4
All Whites defender Sam Brotherton

All Whites defender joins EPL strugglers Sunderland

00:32
5
Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson was not happy after Scott Styris smacked him for consecutive boundaries in 2010.

Watch: Remember the last Chappell-Hadlee clash in Napier? Styris and Mitchell Johnson went grill to beak!

01:10
It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

Albatross livestream shows 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as newborn chick lands in intensive care

It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

02:28
Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

'If you're so proud of the haka then learn the language' - Breakfast Daniel's passionate te reo Maori stance

Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

01:10
Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

'People are on auto-pilot at the supermarket' - is it time to do away with food labels?

Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

04:56
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

'It's hugely ambitious, aspirational… but 100 per cent realistic' – goal set for HIV-free NZ by 2025

One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

Messy fronts could bring heavy spells of rain to some areas

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ