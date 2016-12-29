 

Watch: The downright bizarre Bangladesh runout that saw both batsmen racing to get the other out

The Black Caps have walked away with a 67 run win in the second ODI in Nelson against Bangladesh after a straight forward run chase of 252 was flipped on it's head when the visitors' batsmen had a brain explosion in between the creases.

Someone had to leave the pitch for this howler of a running error, but umpires had to go to a photo finish to find out who.
Cruising along at 105/1, the Tigers looked like they'd comfortably take the match at Saxton Oval with both Imrul Kayes and Sabbir Rahman batting in fine form until disaster struck at the end of the 22nd over.

Imrul dabbed the delivery to short cover and set off for a single; Sabbir initially responded but suddenly stopped and turned back to the crease.

At one point, both batsmen were in a race for the crease at the non-striker's end. So absent-minded was Sabbir that Imrul overtook him.

Imrul thought he was out and began to walk to the clubhouse but was held up by officials as DRS reviewed the replay showing he had actually pipped Sabbir to the crease, meaning the third batsman was out instead of the opener.

The worst part is Sabbir was still out in the middle of the pitch waiting for Mahmudullah when he was given the news he was the one dismissed.

