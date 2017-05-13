 

Watch: How did he do that? Ben Stokes takes miracle catch to rival Corey Anderson's in the IPl

English cricket all-rounder has taken an IPL catch to rival Corey Anderson's, just two days ago, as the best of the year so far.

After Anderson's one-handed blinder two days ago, here's another. Which was better?
Special, special, special, from Corey Anderson in the IPl.
Stokes, who was bought by the Rising Pune Supergiants for $NZ3.2m at the start of the season, is performing some superman feats to vindicate the expense.

Ben Stokes finds his inner Dan Vettori to send the South Africa's gun batsman on his way.
A week after slamming a match-winning 103 off 65 balls to take down Brendon McCullum's Gujurat Lions, Stokes has been at it again today.

This time, the 25-year-old Chirstchurch born Stokes pulled off an incredible boundary catch, leaping and grabbing as he was falling over the boundary, then tossing the ball back in-field, before returning to the field of play to take the catch.

The quite unbelievable feat rivalled his opponent on this night, Kiwi Corey Anderson, who last week took a one-handed blinder for Delhi.

This morning it Anderson's Delhi side who came out on top by seven runs, lifting the Daredevils to sixth on the IPL table and still in contention for the playoffs, just  three points back.

