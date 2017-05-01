Watch: Destructive Davie! Warner blitzes eight sixes in scorching IPL ton

Australia's David Warner has scored a colossal century in the Indian Premier League this morning, belting 126 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad.

Warner blasted eight towering sixes in his innings, including a switch-hit from West Indian Sunil Narine to reach his half-century.

The innings lifted Hyderabad to an imposing 209/3 from their 20 overs, while Kolkata could only muster 161/7 in reply, giving Hyderabad a 48-run win.