Watch: Corey Anderson's monster six a highlight in woeful Delhi Daredevils' loss

Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson could hold his head high, top scoring for the Kings XI Punjab in their humiliating 10-wicket loss to the Delhi Daredevils this morning.

Anderson made 18 of his side's 67 runs, launching this massive six over midwicket from the bowling of India's Axar Patel.

Anderson danced down the wicket, before heaving Patel into the stands.