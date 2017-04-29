Watch: Corey Anderson run-out after being stranded by South African IPL teammate

Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson was left high and dry by his batting partner, run out for just two in his Delhi Daredevils seven wicket loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL this morning.

As West Indian spinner Sunil Narine bowled to Anderson, the destructive Delhi batsman took off for a quick single, until the non-striker, South Africa's Chris Morris completely sold him out.

Morris initially committed to the run, before turning around and leaving Anderson stranded.