Watch: Corey Anderson hits massive six into unsuspecting thai food seller

Corey Anderson's mammoth innings of 94* lit up Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui at the third T20 between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.
However, there was one person in the crowd who may not have appreciated the explosive batsman's big hitting as much as the rest.
When Anderson pulled a short delivery over midwicket, the ball bounced up and into a local food van, catching the owner completely unaware.
The six was just one of 10 that Anderson clubbed in his unbeaten innings.
