Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

The Gujarat Lions have shifted up the standings after a strong fielding and bowling display against the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore set up an easy chase for a seven wicket win in Bangalore this morning.

The revered Bangalore batting line up featuring sloggers Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers failed to fire once again as the Challengers posted just 134 runs in 20 overs.

Gayle (8), Kohli (10) and de Villiers (5) all fell early in the match leaving their inexperienced middle order to try and salvage a respectable target.

But with a strong bowling display from Andrew Tye (3/12 off four overs) and exceptional fielding spearheaded by a brilliant catch by Brendon McCullum on the ropes, the Lions suffocated many run scoring opportunities.

McCullum failed to rekindle his recent opening form in his 100th career IPL match scoring just six runs before lofting an easy catch to deep straight but a strong third wicket stand from Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch saw them home with seven wickets and 37 balls to spare.