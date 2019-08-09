TODAY |

Watch: Colin Munro goes ballistic in Canada T20, hits 15-ball half-century

A trademark attacking barrage from Black Caps opener Colin Munro proved too little too late for the Brampton Wolves, falling to a 77-run Duckworth-Lewis defeat to the Vancouver Knights.

Having won the toss and choosing to field first, Wolves captain Munro was made to regret his decision, as the Knights posted 170/4 from a rain-affected 16 overs.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik top scored with an unbeaten 46, while West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell belted 43 from 21, setting the Wolves an adjusted target of 181 from their 16 overs.

Brampton's chase got off to the worst possible start, losing Scotland's George Munsey in the second over, bringing Munro to the crease with the score at 4/1.

From there though the Black Caps batsman seized the initiative, launching a brutal assault on the Knights' attack.

The left hander put on a second wicket stand of 61 with Lendl Simmons - a fact made more astonishing when the West Indian batsman was dismissed for just three.

Munro reached his half century from just 15 balls, the fastest in the Canadian Global T20, eventually out for 62 from 25, having hit five fours and six sixes.

Other than Munro though, the rest of the Wolves' batting order failed to fire, the next highest score being nine from fellow Kiwi Ish Sodhi. Munro was the only batsman to reach double figures in the second innings.

The Wolves' dismal innings would only last until the 14th over, skittled for 103.

Canadian all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar finished was the pick of the bowlers for the Knights, with figures of 4-22 from his four overs.

Source: SKY
