Watch: Colin Munro blasts four straight boundaries in CPL opener as stellar innings leads side to victory

Colin Munro has gotten his Caribbean Premier League campaign off to the perfect start, earning man of the match honours after his stellar innings guided the Trinbago Knight Riders to a big win over the St Lucia Stars.
The Black Caps batsman fired off a top score of 68 from 48 deliveries in the CPL curtain-raiser at Queens Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago this afternoon with nine boundaries and a six helping him build his innings.
Fellow Kiwi Brendon McCullum wasn't as dangerous, earning 13 runs off 11 balls before Kieron Pollard bowled him.
Munro was finally dismissed by Pollard as well in the 15th over but not before the damage was done as the Knight Riders went on to post 195/6 in the first innings.
In reply, the Stars struggled immensely, eventually getting bowled out for 95 in 17.3 overs.
David Warner was one of many in the St Lucia line up who failed to crack double digits with the banned Australian opener posting just nine runs before he was bowled by Javon Searles.
The next Kiwis in action in the Caribbean tournament are Luke Ronchi and Anton Devcich who will play for the Amazon Warriors and Patriots respectively tomorrow afternoon.
Source: SKY
New CCTV footage has been released by police showing England cricketer Ben Stokes allegedly insulting, mocking and being aggressive towards two gay men just before the brawl outside a Bristol nightclub last September.
Stokes should have been training today with his team preparing for the second Test against India at Lord's.
Instead, he was watching new footage and evidence from the bouncer at the Mbargo nightclub, Andrew Cunningham.
Cunningham told the court, earlier in the morning "the ginger one" had insulted his teeth and tattoos after he refused bribes to allow the cricketer and his teammate Alex Hales back into the venue.
He then described Stokes to be acting "spiteful, angry and like a bully" with no sign of playful banter between the parties.
Shortly after the brawl erupted, Stokes is accused of losing control and attacking two local men, Ryan Hale and Ryan Ali- all three deny a charge of affray.
The court also heard from the man who filmed the fight on his phone, saying the men were "clearly drunk and sounded like football hooligans".
Stokes maintains he was acting in self-defence with one of the investigating police officers confirming both Hale and Ali were holding bottles.
Stokes is expected to give evidence tomorrow with a verdict expected next week.
The English all-rounder allegedly insulted, mocked and threw a cigarette at two gay men.
Source: 1 NEWS