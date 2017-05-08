Watch: Colin de Grandhomme smashes two massive sixes as Kolkata cruise to victory over Bangalore

Black Caps allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has continued his good form in the Indian Premier League scoring a handy 31 runs in Kolkata Knight Riders' six wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore this morning.

Bangalore posted 158-6 in their innings with the bat.

De Grandhomme chimed in with 31 runs off 28 balls, slogging two sixes and a four before he was dismissed by Pawan Negi.