Watch: Colin de Grandhomme becomes first in Test history to slam sixes off last two balls to win Test

Big-hitting Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has made a little bit of Test history, becoming the first player to hit sixes off the last two balls to win a Test.

The Black Caps all-rounder became the first player to win a Test with consecutive sixes as NZ swept Bangladesh 2-0.
He finished on 33 not out off 14 balls, with four sixes, as New Zealand completed a nine wicket win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch, making it 10 wins in a row on the domestic international season thus far.

The victory lifted New Zealand to fifth in the ICC's Test rankings, just behind England.

You don't see many like this one.
Yesterday's second Test conclusion was also notable for the strangest of run outs involving Neil Wagner, when he leapt into the crease and was in mid-air when the bails were removed.

He was nearly stumped, then nearly caught – then finally bowled as the nervous 90s got to the young Black Cap.
Day four also featured the heart-breaking dismissal of Henry Nicholls for 98, two short of a maiden Test ton.

Tim Southee also joined an exclusive club, becoming the fifth Black Cap to take 200 wickets in Test cricket.

The Kiwi pacer becomes just the fifth New Zealander in history to reach 200 international Test wickets after striking against Bangladesh.
New Zealand take on World Cup holders and number one ranked Australia in the first of three Chappell-Hadlee one-dayers in Auckland on Monday.

Nadal's girlfriend, Xisca Perello, laughed in the stands as the star was pressed on why she would need a wild card to make the trip.

'It's better we stop here': Awkward moment as Nadal jokes his girlfriend got 'wild card' to Aussie Open

Neil Wagner was involved in the season's most bizarre dismissal after passing the bowler's stumps with both feet in the air.

'It seems a little unfair': Mike Hesson says rules need 'tinkering' after Neil Wagner's ludicrous run-out

Labelled 'fat and slow' at the beginning of last season, they certainly won't be accused of the same this year.

Defending Super Rugby champion Hurricanes find new way to get even fitter

'I was deposed today, I've gone': Bernie Ecclestone replaced as Formula One boss - report

