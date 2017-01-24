Watch: Colin de Grandhomme becomes first in Test history to slam sixes off last two balls to win Test

Big-hitting Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has made a little bit of Test history, becoming the first player to hit sixes off the last two balls to win a Test.

He finished on 33 not out off 14 balls, with four sixes, as New Zealand completed a nine wicket win in the second Test against Bangladesh in Christchurch, making it 10 wins in a row on the domestic international season thus far.

The victory lifted New Zealand to fifth in the ICC's Test rankings, just behind England.

Yesterday's second Test conclusion was also notable for the strangest of run outs involving Neil Wagner, when he leapt into the crease and was in mid-air when the bails were removed.

Day four also featured the heart-breaking dismissal of Henry Nicholls for 98, two short of a maiden Test ton.

Tim Southee also joined an exclusive club, becoming the fifth Black Cap to take 200 wickets in Test cricket.