Watch: Clueless Pakistan batsmen left dumbfounded in most ridiculous run-out of all time

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has had a colossal brain fade during the second Test against Australia, losing his wicket courtesy of a farcical run out.



In bizarre scenes early on day three in Abu Dhabi, Azhar convened mid-pitch with Asad Shafiq after an edge to Peter Siddle which flew past gully and seemed destined for the boundary.



But the ball stopped short of the rope and Mitchell Starc retrieved the ball to wicketkeeper Tim Paine who removed the bails.

The batting pair, who had stopped watching, assuming a boundary, were left standing stunned in the middle of the pitch.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's disbelieving reaction said it all as Azhar fell for 64 to leave the hosts at 4-160 and leading Australia by 297 runs in their second innings.



It was an unceremonious end to what had been a commanding knock from Azhar, whose stroke-play off the back foot was a highlight through Pakistan's innings.



But Pakistan right the ship to reach 400 for nine declared, leaving Australia 538 to win.