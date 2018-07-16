Watch: Chris Gayle winds back the years, takes utterly brilliant slips catch - 'absolutely ridiculous!'

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle has taken an amazing catch, leading the Vancouver Knights to the Global T20 Canada title by beating West Indies B.

The 38-year-old veteran first managed to bobble the ball up with his left hand, before grasping it in his right to secure a stunning slips catch to dismiss Kavem Hodge.

"Oh, dropped him! Oh, he's got it! Oh, ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous, Chris Gayle. You cannot do that!” the commentator yelled in disbelief at his acrobatics.