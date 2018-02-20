Watch: Cheeky Kane Williamson tries to invade Aussie skipper's press conference

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson tried to get one over his Australian opposite David Warner before tomorrow's T20 tri-series decider in Auckland, sneaking into his pre-match press conference.

With the two teams to contest the final at Eden Park, the captain's tactics in relation to bowlers and field placements will be in the spotlight, following Australia's five-wicket win at the same venue last week.

As Warner was questioned about his field placings, the Australian captain quickly pointed out Williamson was at the back of the room.

"I'll just ask Kane to get out of the room for one sec," Warner laughed.