Watch: What a catch! England fielder reels in absolute screamer on the boundary

Producing possibly the catch of the tournament might not be enough to keep Jason Roy in England's cricket team for the Champions Trophy semifinals.

Roy followed up a wonder-catch on the boundary with yet another batting failure in England's rain-affected 40-run win over Australia at Edgbaston.

A second-ball dismissal for 4 means the opener has scored just 51 runs in eight international innings this summer.

Roy's run of international scores this summer reads: 0, 20, 1, 8, 4, 1, 17 and 4.

Against Australia, he struck a straight drive for four off his first ball then got trapped lbw on his second off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

He asked for a review, without even consulting with his fellow opening batsman Alex Hales, but it was plumb.

Roy looked dejected as he walked off, contrasting sharply with his emotions after his catch that removed Glenn Maxwell and altered the course of Australia's innings.

Australia was 239-4 in the 43rd over when Maxwell swiped a hard, flat shot off paceman Mark Wood that was heading for a six until Roy reached above his head for a brilliant catch.

Teetering next to the boundary edge, Roy threw the ball into the air to avoid carrying it over the foam marker and hopped either side of it before collecting and completing an extraordinary play.

It was the first of five wickets to fall for 15 runs as Australia collapsed to 277-9.