Watch: Captain Kane's done it again! Williamson sets career high T20 score, steers Black Caps to victory over Bangladesh

Skipper Kane Williamson has anchored the Black Caps to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 international at McLean Park in Napier this evening.

Chasing 141-8, the New Zealanders lost early wickets and struggled to build partnerships but Williamson's unbeaten 73, and an 81-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme, was enough to see them home.

After a scratchy start, Williamson controlled his innings to perfection.

He hit five fours and two sixes in his 55-ball innings and in the process posted a milestone of 1000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, as New Zealand reached 143-4 with two overs to spare.

Williamson received superb support from de Grandhomme, who belted 41 off 22 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

The Kiwis had started slowly and Neil Broom was the first to go when he was dismissed for six midway through the third over by a superb boundary catch from Shakib Al Hasan.

Colin Munro followed five balls later without scoring, then Corey Anderson's 13 from 14 was cut short when he ballooned an edge from Shakib to Tamim Iqbal at long off.

New Zealand's 46-3 became 62-4 after 10.1 overs when Tom Bruce was run out after Williamson stumbled on the turn seeking a tight second run.

Bangladesh also lost early wickets, but were boosted by a crucial knock from Mahmudullah.

After scores of zero, one and three in the last three ODIs against the Black Caps, Mahmudullah rediscovered form with a 47-ball 52 which included three fours and three sixes.

He was removed two balls into the final over by a slow yorker from paceman Lockie Ferguson, who finished with figures of 3-32.

Matt Henry and T20 debutant Ben Wheeler picked up early wickets to leave Bangladesh 28-2 after 4.4 overs, then Ferguson began his international T20 career with two wickets from his first two balls.

Sabbir Rahman was first to go, gently lofting a waist-high full toss to Henry at mid-on then Soumya Sarkar was removed for a golden duck after he edged a climbing delivery to Anderson at gully.

De Grandhomme (1-23) and Mitchell Santner (1-20) also contributed, while Wheeler returned an excellent 2-22 on T20 debut to back up strike bowler Ferguson.

But the Kiwi bowlers also lacked discipline in conceding 18 wides, a lapse which could have proven crucial.