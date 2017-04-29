Watch: Captain Kane at his best! Black Caps skipper Williamson launches classy IPL half century

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson notched his second half century of this season's Indian Premier League, helping the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 26 run victory over Kings XI Punjab in Chandigarh this morning.

Coming to the crease with the score at 107/1, Williamson belted a brutal innings of 54 not out from 27 balls, at a stunning strike rate of 200.

He hit four fours and two sixes in his innings.

In response, Punjab were restricted to 181/9 from their 20 overs.