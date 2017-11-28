Watch: Canterbury CEO says Ben Stokes would do 'amazing things' for NZ cricket

Controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes would be a welcome addition to Canterbury cricket, CEO Jeremy Curwin has said as rumours intensify that the Kiwi born star will line up for the province of his birth.

Stokes, 26, was left out of England's plans for the 2017-18 Ashes series, after allegedly assaulting a man outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

However, with England suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat to Australia in the opening match of the five-Test series in Brisbane, Stokes was pictured departing the English capital - with his cricket gear in tow, before it was revealed he was heading home to New Zealand to see family.

Speaking to 1 NEWS, Curwin stated that the potential signing of Stokes would only be a good thing for the game in New Zealand.

"If you take the fact it's Ben Stokes out of the equation, someone of his profile would do amazing things - not just for Canterbury cricket - but New Zealand cricket as well," he said.

"He's coming home anyway to have some space with his family, it's a fairly easy connection to make, and obviously people have made that connection."