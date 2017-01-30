Watch: Brilliant Black Caps' skipper Kane Williamson executes match-winning runout to end epic Australian fightback

The Black Caps have won a thrilling Chappell-Hadlee series opener at Eden Park by just six runs against Australia.

Captain Kane Williamson showed composure in the most crucial of moments to nab a runout for the final wicket of the game.

Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis had terrorised the Black Caps' bowlers with a ridiculous six sixes in three overs to give Australia a chance to win the game with just one wicket in hand.

Stoinis, facing the last ball of the 47th over, attempted to get on strike again for the next over but couldn't get the ball past Williamson.